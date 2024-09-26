Casper Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Casper has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $156.85 million and $7.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,933,256,202 coins and its circulating supply is 12,328,690,415 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,932,162,688 with 12,327,648,018 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01260936 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,652,072.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

