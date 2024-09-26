KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $363,973.03

KOK (KOK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $363,973.03 and approximately $103,322.61 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,811.46 or 1.00008777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00061957 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $123,788.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

