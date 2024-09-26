Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 1.5 %

Garmin stock opened at $173.15 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

