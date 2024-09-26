Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXR opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,172,757 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

