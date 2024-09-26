Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Confluent by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Confluent by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Confluent Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.