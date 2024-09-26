Profund Advisors LLC Sells 22,946 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

PTGX opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.