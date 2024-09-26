Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,057 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

