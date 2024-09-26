Profund Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $437.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $444.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.04 and its 200-day moving average is $404.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

