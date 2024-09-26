Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10,724.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

