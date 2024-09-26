Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

