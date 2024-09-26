Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $83,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,167,110 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,044. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

