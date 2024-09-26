Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.