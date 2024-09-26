Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

