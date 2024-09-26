Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 27,485 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in News were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in News by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 3,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of News by 164.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 73.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

