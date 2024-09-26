Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $267.30 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

