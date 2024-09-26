Profund Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

