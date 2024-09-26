Profund Advisors LLC Sells 41,182 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 764.0% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

CPRX stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

