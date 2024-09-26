Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 600.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.62.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.