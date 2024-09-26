Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 9,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,272,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 477,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

