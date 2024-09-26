Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $24,571,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

