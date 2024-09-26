Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

