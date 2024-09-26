Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Corning by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

