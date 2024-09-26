Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after buying an additional 1,436,488 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

