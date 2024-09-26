Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 961,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 128.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 160,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.3 %

Lumentum stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.