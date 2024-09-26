Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 248.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 54,788.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

