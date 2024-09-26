Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 10,669 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $26,584,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 322,533.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.79 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

