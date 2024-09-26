Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 10,650 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 378.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,376,000 after buying an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after buying an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $24,062,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 649.9% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 394,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after buying an additional 342,200 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE PSN opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

