Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Declines By 39.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ASOMY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ASOMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

