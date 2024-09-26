Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of SolarWinds as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 722,850.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 106,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $4,918,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.