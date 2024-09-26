Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

