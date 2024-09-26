Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $83,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,161,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,713 shares of company stock worth $5,239,232. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

