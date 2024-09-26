Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.