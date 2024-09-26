Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.11 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $109.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

