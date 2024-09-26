AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

