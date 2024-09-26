AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of AOCIF stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
About AutoCanada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.