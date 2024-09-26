Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

