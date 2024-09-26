Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AMNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
