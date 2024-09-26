AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in September

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKTAF stock remained flat at $1.14 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

