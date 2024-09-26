Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,791,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Performance

Shares of Exxe Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,681,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,729. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

