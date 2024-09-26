Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.86 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.