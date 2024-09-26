Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Increases By 100.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

AUKNY stock remained flat at $21.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio is 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

