Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Increases By 500.0%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Thursday. 16,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.
About Babcock International Group
