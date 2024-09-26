Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Increases By 500.0%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Thursday. 16,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

