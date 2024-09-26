Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Thursday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVBH has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

