Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 3,555 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in IES were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 41.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IES by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $196.05. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

IES declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

