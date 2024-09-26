Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Increases By 271.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF remained flat at $63.33 during trading on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

About Azrieli Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.