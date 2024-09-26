Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 16,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.