Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 16,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
