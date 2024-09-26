BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDORY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 81,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

