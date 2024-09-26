BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BABB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
