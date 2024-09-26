Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Rises By 218.8%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the August 31st total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 970.6 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
