Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Rises By 218.8%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the August 31st total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 970.6 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

