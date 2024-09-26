Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Grows By 437.8%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 437.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.49.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

