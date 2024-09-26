Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Grows By 437.8%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 437.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Aura Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
