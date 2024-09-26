BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
Shares of BAIC Motor stock remained flat at $2.25 on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
