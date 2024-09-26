BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of BAIC Motor stock remained flat at $2.25 on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

