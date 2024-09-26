BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

